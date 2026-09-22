US vice president JD Vance “accidentally” used a fart joke to mock liberals, but all it did was remind everyone of what he lacks.

On Monday (21 September), Vance followed in Donald Trump ’s footsteps and headed to North Carolina to encourage votes for Trump’s hand-picked Republican candidate in the run up to the November midterm elections (unlike Trump, he did not threaten to withhold disaster relief funds if his candidate loses ).

He campaigned for Republican senate nominee Michael Whatley, who’s in a tight race with the Democratic candidate Roy Cooper. Whoever wins will succeed the current Republican senator Thom Tillis, making the vote a crucial one in terms of helping to determine which party has control of the Senate.

At one point as he addressed the crowd, Vance claimed to “misspeak” when he used teenaged boy-level humour by “accident”.

“We need somebody who will fight back against the fart left, we need Michael Whatley in the United States Senate,” Vance said, smirking as the crowd clapped. “Now, you may not have even heard that, but I actually, I usually don’t misspeak, but I just called them the fart left, not the far left. I promise that was an accident.”

“The charisma of a paper bag,” one critic responded to the whole thing.

Another said: “This joke would kill at middle school.”

Someone else mocked: “He's just so charismatic, maybe the new Trump.”

“Admin deploying ‘fart left’ as a hail-mary after they pummel the 30% approval ceiling,” another wrote.

One person mocked: “Holy s**t he got us.”





Another commented: “We live in incredibly stupid times.”

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