How to donate to migrants who have crossed the channel to the UK

Four people have died after a migrant dinghy boat capsized in the English Channel.

The Royal Navy, French navy, Coastguard, and RNLI lifeboats joined forces in a major rescue operation off the Kent coast on Wednesday morning (14 December). Women and children were among the 43 survivors who were on board.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak expressed his "sorrow" at the "capsizing of a small boat" in the Channel, telling MPs there had been a "tragic loss of human life".

A Government spokesman said: "At 0305 today, authorities were alerted to an incident in the Channel concerning a migrant small boat in distress.

"After a co-ordinated search and rescue operation led by HM Coastguard, it is with regret that there have been four confirmed deaths as a result of this incident. Investigations are ongoing, and we will provide further information in due course.

"This is a truly tragic incident. Our thoughts are with the friends and families of all those who have lost their lives today."

Home Secretary Suella Braverman then said the deaths are "the most sobering reminder possible of why we need to end these crossings".

She said the government would introduce legislation early next year "to make it unambiguously clear that if someone comes to the UK illegally, they should not be able to remain here."

"Instead, they can expect to be detained and swiftly returned either to their home country or to a safe country where their claim for asylum will be considered."

Suella Braverman praised the rescuers who were "undertaking immensely difficult work."

Given this tragic loss of life, there are ways to help migrants who are attempting to make the treacherous journey across the water.

Here are five organisations that we think you should know about:

Safe Passage helps unaccompanied child refugees find legal, safe routes to sanctuary.

You can help their work by donating, fundraising or spreading the word through campaigning.





The small charity, founded in 1967, aims to create a better Britain by:

Challenging unjust laws and practices that restrict rights and lead to discrimination

Influencing the debate on migration and fighting against the politics of hate and fear

Supporting vulnerable individuals & families with reliable, high-quality legal advice

Improving the quality of advice elsewhere through training and capacity building

Building and supporting progressive movements at the grassroots and at the national level

Find out how you can get involved here





Just six per cent of refugees make it to higher education – but now, Mosaik is here to stop poor access to education.

Over 90 per cent of donations contribute to supporting refugees, paying for staff to run workshops, local teachers, learning facilities and transport so students can study safely. The remaining 10 per cent is used to pay operational costs.

Make a donation here.





For 35 years, Refugee Action has helped people who’ve survived some of the world’s worst regimes and helps them build safe, happy and productive lives in the UK.

Find out more here.





With over 140 organisations and individuals, NACCOM help provides safe, temporary accommodation and support to those wanting to rebuild their lives.

Read about how you can get involved here.





