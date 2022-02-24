Russia has declared war on Ukraine.

Putin announced a “special military operation” in the east of the country in a televised address on Thursday and said he did not plan to occupy the country, but warned other countries not to respond, saying "if you do you will face consequences greater than any of you have faced in history”.

Shortly afterwards, there were explosions reported in the outskirts of the cities of Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Mariupol and the capital, and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had "declared war" on the region.

Western leaders have condemned Putin's actions and people have responded with fear about what could happen in the days to come.

If you want to help the situation, here are some of your options:

Follow updates from trusted sources

In situations like this, a lot of information is spread online but unfortunately, not all of it is true. To avoid the spread of misinformation, make sure the news you share is from verified sources.

Donate to official aid groups

Official groups and charities can help support Ukrainians. These include Nova Ukraine, which delivers aid packages to Ukrainians, Revived Soldiers Ukraine, which funds medical supplies for army hospitals, and the Red Cross.

Contact your MP

Make your views heard by contacting your parliamentary representative and call on them to do more.

Contact the Ukrainian embassy for advice

The Embassy of Ukraine provides support for Ukrainian citizens abroad.

Here are its contact details:

Address: 60 Holland Park, London W11 3SJ

Phone number: 020 7727 6312

