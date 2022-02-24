Russia has declared war on Ukraine.
Putin announced a “special military operation” in the east of the country in a televised address on Thursday and said he did not plan to occupy the country, but warned other countries not to respond, saying "if you do you will face consequences greater than any of you have faced in history”.
Shortly afterwards, there were explosions reported in the outskirts of the cities of Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Mariupol and the capital, and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had "declared war" on the region.
Western leaders have condemned Putin's actions and people have responded with fear about what could happen in the days to come.
If you want to help the situation, here are some of your options:
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Follow updates from trusted sources
In situations like this, a lot of information is spread online but unfortunately, not all of it is true. To avoid the spread of misinformation, make sure the news you share is from verified sources.
It's important to read reliable sources. Here are my two favorite outlets in English: @KyivIndependent, @NewVoiceUkraine. Also Ukraine-based journalists: @olgatokariuk, @ChristopherJM, @NikaMelkozerova, @IAPonomarenko (there are many others!) Share info with your contacts! 2/6— Olesya Khromeychuk (@Olesya Khromeychuk) 1645523203
Donate to official aid groups
Official groups and charities can help support Ukrainians. These include Nova Ukraine, which delivers aid packages to Ukrainians, Revived Soldiers Ukraine, which funds medical supplies for army hospitals, and the Red Cross.
This viral Twitter thread also has some good options for charities to support:
If you want to support Ukraine, consider donating to:\nhttps://voices.org.ua/en/\u00a0 - a charity providing psychological support to children with war trauma\nhttps://lifelineukraine.com/en\u00a0 - a suicide prevention line for veterans\nhttps://vostok-sos.org/en/\u00a0 - a charity providing assistance to IDPs— Olga Tokariuk (@Olga Tokariuk) 1645627526
Contact your MP
Make your views heard by contacting your parliamentary representative and call on them to do more.
If you\u2019re waking up to news of attack on Ukraine & feel hopeless, instead contact your MP & demand:\nUK to plan for evacuation/refuge for high risk targets.\nRefugee status for democratic, lgbt, human right activists.\nToughest possible sanctions even if it means cost for us.— Blair McDougall (@Blair McDougall) 1645672940
Contact the Ukrainian embassy for advice
The Embassy of Ukraine provides support for Ukrainian citizens abroad.
Here are its contact details:
Address: 60 Holland Park, London W11 3SJ
Phone number: 020 7727 6312
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.