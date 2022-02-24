Vladimir Putin has declared war on Ukraine.

The Russian leader called the invasion a "special military operation" and said Russia did not plan to occupy Ukraine. He also claimed he was helping with the "denazification" of Ukraine, despite Ukraine's leader being Jewish.

He also cautioned against interference from other countries, warning them “if you do you will face consequences greater than any of you have faced in history”.

But the Ukraine government said Putin had “declared war” and Russian forces were entering the country from Belarus in the north and Crimea in the south, as well as Russia to the east.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that martial law was now being imposed across all of Ukraine.

"No panic. We're strong. We're ready for anything. We'll defeat everyone, because we are Ukraine," the Ukrainian leader said in a video statement.

US president Joe Biden said Washington and its allies would respond in a united and decisive way to "an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces" on Ukraine.

"President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," Mr Biden said. "The world will hold Russia accountable."

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the EU stood with Ukraine and that Russia "must withdraw its military".

Boris Johnson said he was "appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine" and that Putin "has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack".

Here's how other politicians, journalists and people reacted to the news:









