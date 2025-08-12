What’s going on between Huda Beauty and Sephora – controversy explained

Sephora has responded to mounting pressure following a now-deleted TikTok video by Huda Beauty founder Huda Kattan. The video, which circulated widely before its removal, led some online to label Huda an "anti-semite."

Huda has since pushed back against the criticism, insisting the video was "misinterpreted and completely misused."

She described the fallout as part of a "smear campaign" against her and her brand.

According to CNN, the original video featured Huda saying: "All of the conspiracy theories coming out and a lot of evidence behind them — that Israel has been behind World War I, World War II, September 11, October 7 — they allowed all of this stuff to happen. Is this crazy?"

TikTok told the BBC that it removed the video on July 29 for violating its community guidelines. However, Huda disputed that claim, stating she took the video down herself after noticing "a lot of people taking what [she] said out of context." Indy100 has reached out to TikTok for comment.

What has Huda said since?

In a six-minute video shared over the weekend, Huda responded to the backlash, stating: "I would never condone any hate of any kind. That, of course, includes Jewish hate. The fact that I even have to say that is so weird to me because it’s so obvious."

Addressing the criticism she received, she added: "To silence you from speaking out, they do what they always do — they twist your words, label you an anti-semite."

Huda — who has been vocal about her support for Palestine and recently launched a limited-edition lip oil with Saint Levant, with proceeds going towards Palestinian agriculture and cultural preservation — also spoke about her anguish over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. She described seeing children starve and civilians maimed or bombed in tents, "while just trying to survive the already excruciating, uninhabitable conditions they are living in."

Responding to accusations tied to her original video, she said: "I never even mentioned the word 'Jews', I never mentioned the word Holocaust, I never mentioned any of those things. I never insinuated on those things either, even though that's what they're trying to say that I was doing."

She continued: "It's unfair that you can't criticise the actions of Israel without being mislabeled. You are allowed to speak out on atrocities in the world, and that doesn't make you an antisemite [...] it comes from wanting peace from humanity."

What has Sephora said?

In a widely reported statement addressing the now-deleted video, a Sephora spokesperson said: "Sephora is driven by its mission to create a welcoming and inclusive shopping experience for all. We recognize that comments from one of our brand partners have raised concerns and want to be clear: promoting hate, harassment, or misinformation does not align with our values or code of conduct."

Fans threaten to boycott Sephora if Huda Beauty is dropped

Following a petition that garnered over 30,000 signatures calling on Sephora to drop Huda Beauty, a growing number of people are now threatening to boycott Sephora if it does take action.

"I don’t think Sephora fully understands how many loyal customers will be willing to boycott them just because of removing Huda Beauty," one person wrote, adding: "As one of their top-selling brands. It would be a huge backlash and a serious mistake on their part."

Another wrote: "We will boycott Sephora if it removes Huda."

A third penned: "Sephora should tread lightly, I don’t think they understand how many people will gladly boycott them for removing Huda Beauty off their shelves."

Meanwhile, a viral TikTok commentary, that's racked up 3.5 million views, from Queen of Vitality, suggested: "If Sephora drop Huda, then Huda fans will boycott Sephora. Not only that, but Sephora will lose out on a demographic of people that they won't be able to get again."





She continued: "People like Huda, because she's inclusive – she gives people who never had a voice otherwise, who were never seen in beauty otherwise or represented– a stage. Other brands don't do that."

Indy100 reached out to Sephora and TikTok for comment

