Vice President JD Vance lost his cool with the media while defending the controversial ICE agent shooting in Minneapolis that left 37-year-old woman Renee Nicole Good dead.

Vance angrily accused journalists of misreporting the incident, calling some coverage an “absolute disgrace” and suggesting outlets were biased against law enforcement.

He insisted the woman "tried to ram" the ICE officer with her car and framed criticism as part of a broader political attack.

His heated remarks at a White House briefing and on social media sparked fresh outrage. The Call to Activism account wrote: "JD Vance completely loses it during the press conference as the media refuses to buy his bullshit and keep pressing him on the facts.

"This isn’t leadership. He’s a thin-skinned wannabe who collapses the second his lies don’t land. He is totally unfit to be president."

Another user on X wrote: "He’s immature & without a moral compass. Lying and intimidation are his only friends."

Another accused the administration of ignoring the facts, "Yall know this administration doesn’t like facts."

Why not read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.