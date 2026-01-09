Stranger Things star Joe Keery slams Donald Trump over response to ICE shooting

Stranger Things star Joe Keery has spoken out against Donald Trump over the president's defence of the fatal shooting of a US citizen by an ICE agent.

On Wednesday (January 8), Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old US citizen, was shot dead by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis.

Right out of the gate, the Trump administration was quick to defend the fatal shooting, describing it as "self-defence”.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump also defended the actions of the ICE agent and wrote, “The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defence.”

This has prompted further outrage, with protests taking place in Minneapolis and widespread condemnation towards ICE and the Trump administration on social media.

Keery, who plays Steve Harrington in the Netflix sci-fi series, took to his Instagram Story to voice his disgust at Trump's words.

Sharing Trump's Truth Social post that was reshared by the account @brutamerica, the 33-year-old wrote, "Zero human decency stop this man."

Meanwhile, Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey called out those trying to say the shooting was in self-defence.

“They're already trying to spin this as an action of self-defence,” he said at a press conference.

“Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly - that is bulls***.”

The mayor also had a clear message for ICE, telling the agents to: “Get the f*** out of Minneapolis.”

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said he has issued an order to prepare the state's National Guard while calling for peaceful protest.

"To Donald Trump and Kristi Noem, you've done enough," he said at a press conference following the shooting, and said the state "doesn't need any further help from the federal government".

