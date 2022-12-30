Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried

Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made.

On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.

According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.

The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody.

According to Brian Entin of News Nation, when Kohberger was in police custody he “asked if anyone else was arrested” in relation to the murder.

“I’m told he had a ‘quiet, blank stare’,” Entin tweeted.

"That’s….an odd question," a Twitter user responded to Entin.

Some people hypothesized Kohberger's answer may hint that there is more than one killer involved.

"Are there others involved? I wouldn't be surprised," A Twitter user tweeted.

"He had help," another person suggested.

Internet sleuths immediately got to work trying to find information about the suspect online.

According to reports, Kohberger - or a person with the same name- was listed on Washington State University’s website as a Ph.D. student studying criminal justice and criminology.

The university is less than 10 miles from the murder location.

Some people unearthed a now-deleted Reddit post allegedly made by Kohberger where he asked former criminals to participate in a research project "that seeks to understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime."

Paperwork filed on Friday in Monroe County, Pennsylvania says Kohberger is awaiting extradition on a first-degree murder complaint.



After his arraignment, Kohberger was denied bail and is awaiting his extradition case set for Tuesday, 3 January.



