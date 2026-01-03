News
Snow

In Pictures: It’s lovely weather for a sleigh ride together

A woman pulls along two children on a sledge by snowmen at Tynemouth (Owen Humphreys/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

Heavy snowfall has caused traffic disruption although conditions were perfect for other less wheel-dependent forms of transport, notably sledges.

Gritters and snow ploughs were in evidence along the North Yorkshire coastline between Whitby and Scarborough as workers cleared paths for vehicles stranded in the white stuff.

Dog walkers and others took to the white-dusted beaches while it was the perfect moment for parents and children to speed down the slopes on sledges or indulge in the other seasonal pursuit of finishing off a freshly constructed snowperson by adding a carrot for a nose.

Winter weather Jan 3rd 2026Mother Clem with daughter Mathilda (no surnames given) sledging in Whitby, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Winter weather Jan 3rd 2026People enjoying the snow near Hannahstown, Co Antrim (Niall Carson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Niall Carson

Winter weatherWinter weather snowfall at Cayton Bay, North Yorkshire (Richard Sellers/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Richard Sellers

Winter weather Jan 3rd 2026A dog enjoying the snow near Hannahstown, Co Antrim (Niall Carson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Niall Carson

Winter weatherPeople enjoying the snow near Hannahstown, Co Antrim (Niall Carson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Niall Carson

Winter weather Jan 3rd 2026The DFDS ferry arrives at Tynemouth on the North East coast of England amid snowy scenes (Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

Winter weather Jan 3rd 2026People braving the wintry conditions at Tynemouth Beach (Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

Winter weather Jan 3rd 2026Snow covers Tynemouth Priory (Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

Winter weather Jan 3rd 2026A gritter on the road in snow covered Sandsend near Whitby, Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Winter weather Jan 3rd 2026The A171 between Whitby and Scarborough being cleared (Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Winter weather Jan 3rd 2026People and dog walkers in the snow in Whitby, Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Winter weather Jan 3rd 2026People cross train tracks covered with snow (Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Winter weather Jan 3rd 2026Whitby in Yorkshire covered with snow (Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Winter weather Jan 3rd 2026A damaged car covered with snow in Sandsend near Whitby, Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Winter weather Jan 3rd 2026Scarborough in North Yorkshire covered with snow (Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

