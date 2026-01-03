In Pictures: It’s lovely weather for a sleigh ride together

Heavy snowfall has caused traffic disruption although conditions were perfect for other less wheel-dependent forms of transport, notably sledges.

Gritters and snow ploughs were in evidence along the North Yorkshire coastline between Whitby and Scarborough as workers cleared paths for vehicles stranded in the white stuff.

Dog walkers and others took to the white-dusted beaches while it was the perfect moment for parents and children to speed down the slopes on sledges or indulge in the other seasonal pursuit of finishing off a freshly constructed snowperson by adding a carrot for a nose.

Mother Clem with daughter Mathilda (no surnames given) sledging in Whitby, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

People enjoying the snow near Hannahstown, Co Antrim (Niall Carson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Niall Carson

Winter weather snowfall at Cayton Bay, North Yorkshire (Richard Sellers/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Richard Sellers

A dog enjoying the snow near Hannahstown, Co Antrim (Niall Carson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Niall Carson

People enjoying the snow near Hannahstown, Co Antrim (Niall Carson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Niall Carson

The DFDS ferry arrives at Tynemouth on the North East coast of England amid snowy scenes (Owen Humphreys/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

People braving the wintry conditions at Tynemouth Beach (Owen Humphreys/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

Snow covers Tynemouth Priory (Owen Humphreys/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

A gritter on the road in snow covered Sandsend near Whitby, Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

The A171 between Whitby and Scarborough being cleared (Danny Lawson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

People and dog walkers in the snow in Whitby, Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

People cross train tracks covered with snow (Danny Lawson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Whitby in Yorkshire covered with snow (Danny Lawson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

A damaged car covered with snow in Sandsend near Whitby, Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson