The 94th annual Academy Awards will go down in history as one of the most eventful nights in Hollywood.

While the unscripted moment that ensued between Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage was enough to take over most of the discussions regarding the 2022 Oscars, there were many other points throughout the night that captured our attention as well.

Particularly, Jamie Lee Curtis began trending as people questioned why she was holding a dog during the Memorandum portion of the night, with the choice to do so seeming rather random and awkward.

"Jamie Lee Curtis comforting a teeny dog backstage at the weirdest #Oscars ever" wrote one person online.

"JAMIE LEE CURTIS AND THE CUTEST DOG IVE EVER SEEN IN MY LIFE MAC AND CHEESE I AM LOSING MY MIND #Oscars" tweeted another person.

"This got overshadowed but I desperately need to know the context of Jamie lee Curtis and the dog," said another.

Now, however, the reason behind Curtis' furry +1 has been revealed and it's actually so heartwarming.

In a tweet, journalist Ellie Phillips wrote: "Jamie Lee Curtis bringing a tiny puppy on stage to encourage people to adopt a rescue in honour of the late Betty White, during the stunning In Memorandum gospel choir performance."

Naturally, fans loved the tribute.

"JAMIE LEE CURTIS HAS A RESCUE DOG ONSTAGE AT THE OSCARS AS A TRIBUTE TO BETTY WHITE'S ANIMAL ACTIVISM," read one tweet.

Betty White was a lover of all animals and it's hard to imagine she wouldn't be absolutely thrilled by Curtis' tribute.

