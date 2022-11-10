According to exit polls from the midterm elections, unmarried women overwhelmingly voted Democratic, and Fox News host Jesse Watters has a solution to help the GOP pick up those votes.
"Get married."
Watters, 44, reviewed results and voting patterns from the midterm elections Wednesday night on Jesse Watters Primetime.
While Republicans are likely to win the House of Representatives, the predicted "red wave" never seemed to show up and Watters believes unmarried women contributed heavily.
"Single women are breaking for Democrats by 30 points and this makes sense when you think about how Democrat policies are designed to keep women single," Watters said.
The Fox News host claimed that once women get married, they vote Republican.
"Single women and voters under 40 have been captured by Democrats, so we need these ladies to get married," Watters said.
\u201cFox's Jesse Watters: "... But single women and voters under 40 have been captured by Democrats. So we need these ladies to get married. And it's time to fall in love and just settle down. Guys, go put a ring on it."\u201d— The Recount (@The Recount) 1668082792
Watters implored "guys" to "go put a ring on it" and told women "it's time to fall in love and just settle down" for the sake of the Republican Party.
Married and unmarried women online reacted to Watters' suggestion with displeasure.
\u201c@therecount Right because all a women really needs is a man in her life. Then she can get rid of notions like thinking for herself or having autonomy over her own body. With remarks like this why oh why aren't women flocking to the Republican party? \ud83d\ude44\u201d— The Recount (@The Recount) 1668082792
"As a married lady and lifelong Democrat, I can give Jesse Watters some advice about where to put that ring," a Twitter user wrote.
"Hey, Jesse Watters! This retired Air Force veteran has been married for 30 years!! I've been a Democrat for 35 years!" Maia tweeted.
\u201cHey @JesseBWatters, this newly single woman voted BLUE up and down the ballot and being married sure as shit wouldn\u2019t have changed that fact.\u201d— Jo \ud83c\udf3b (@Jo \ud83c\udf3b) 1668104814
"As a 67 year old woman married for 48 years to/ & am a life long Democrat, @JesseBWatters is full of it. Younger women just aren't putting up with your sexist patriarchal bulls***. If putting a ring on it makes you vote against yourself, stay single," a Twitter user tweeted.
\u201c@therecount This is so insulting. I am a 65 white married woman. I use to vote Republican and never will again. Every day they give me more reason.\u201d— The Recount (@The Recount) 1668082792
Many people encouraged Watters to understand why unmarried women more often vote for Democrat candidates- with abortion being one of the main reasons.
\u201c@therecount Fascinating that the response is not let\u2019s change our message to appeal to these voting groups but instead let\u2019s make sure our men have more influence over their lives\u201d— The Recount (@The Recount) 1668082792
