The so-called 'red wave' that was supposed to happen during the US midterm elections on Tuesday wasn't so much of a tsunami, as predicted but more of a light drizzle.
At this stage, the race for the House is still a little too close to call but it is likely to go the way of the Republicans but the Senate is still up in the air.
What is obvious though is that the so-called 'red wave' that Republicans had predicted would transpire did not, as many Democrats managed to fend off fierce competition from their red opponents in some highly charged races and over-performed against the analysis from political experts.
Many of Donald Trump's endorsed candidates such as Mehmet Oz, who was running for the Senator job in Pennsylvania, didn't have much of a fun time either but as already mentioned, a lot of their races are still up in the air.
Given that things didn't quite pan out as they had hoped, 'red wave' memes have been going viral on Twitter as people mock the Republicans for their underwhelming performance on the night.
\u201cThis should have been an easy red wave for GOP but their message of \u201ceveryone die\u201d didn\u2019t resonate as well as expected\u201d— Zack Bornstein (@Zack Bornstein) 1667978435
\u201cThe \u201cred wave\u201d is more like light spotting.\u201d— Mueller, She Wrote (@Mueller, She Wrote) 1667966260
\u201cThese numbers and non existent red wave make Biden one of the most successful 1st term Presidents in recent history.\u201d— Dana Goldberg (@Dana Goldberg) 1667965153
\u201cWHERE IS YOUR RED WAVE AMERICA\n\nLOOKS LIKE A BLUE WALL TO ME\u201d— Dylan Burns \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 (@Dylan Burns \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08) 1667974071
\u201cLooks like the red wave was actually just some mid-cycle spotting.\u201d— Nazis Suck \ud83c\udff4\u200d\u2620\ufe0f (@Nazis Suck \ud83c\udff4\u200d\u2620\ufe0f) 1667962975
\u201cThat red wave is looking like a red puddle, you salty bitches\u201d— BrooklynDad_Defiant!\u262e\ufe0f (@BrooklynDad_Defiant!\u262e\ufe0f) 1667966237
\u201cThe ship Gen Z built survived the \u201cred wave\u201d\u201d— Santiago Mayer (@Santiago Mayer) 1667968158
\u201cwas the red wave in question a goodbye wave?\u201d— Stanzi \u2764\ufe0f\u200d\ud83d\udd25 (@Stanzi \u2764\ufe0f\u200d\ud83d\udd25) 1667975600
\u201cGen Z after defeating the Red Wave\u201d— NegiKitsu | \ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\udded\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf2/ENVtuber Predebut (@NegiKitsu | \ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\udded\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf2/ENVtuber Predebut) 1667978055
\u201cThe \u201cred wave\u201d wasn\u2019t even a red puddle. What an epic failure for the Republican Party.\u201d— Andrew Wortman VOTED BLUE (@Andrew Wortman VOTED BLUE) 1667976196
\u201cThe \u201cRed Wave\u201d is MAGA America saying \u201cGoodbye\u201d\u201d— LouiseMensch \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@LouiseMensch \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1667969981
\u201cI commissioned a new toast head called "defeat " #RedWave\u201d— Free Syria Media Hub (@Free Syria Media Hub) 1667980509
\u201cThat red wave was Trump\u2019s ketchup.\u201d— Outspoken\u2122\ufe0f (@Outspoken\u2122\ufe0f) 1667968865
\u201cThese before and after photos at @laurenboebert\u2019s election party are giving me life\u201d— Keith Edwards (@Keith Edwards) 1667971176
Even Ben Shapiro couldn't resist making a joke.
