Joe Rogan 'broke a promise' to his podcast listeners - and fans aren't happy

Joe Rogan fans have taken to Reddit to express frustration over what they believe is a 'broken promise' from the podcast host.

Some avid listeners of The Joe Rogan Experience have subscribed to an ad-free experience on Spotify, but have recently been served non-skippable ads during the episodes.

In the past, fans could skip the ads – which is seemingly now not the case.

Over on Reddit, one user complained in the original post: "I get still having ads, but making them skippable was at least meeting paying subscribers half way. Now it's mid ep not skippable in the previous way. Pretty f***ed, why pay for Spotify?"

In response, a fellow Redditor penned: "Yeah the amount of ads in general within the podcast space is insane now. Remember to take your AG1 guys, maybe one day your health will be so optimised you can have a successful podcast too."

YouTube

Another claimed: "I feel like 90 per cent of the time I try to quickly skip the ads it f***s up where I am in the pod or just completely restarts it. Spotify has been sucking."

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Remember when Joe SPECIFICALLY said he would never put ads in the middle of the conversation because they interrupt the flow of the podcast and ruin the listening experience? I remember."

Nearly 200 people shared similar experiences on the Reddit thread, but the issue may not actually lie with Rogan. Instead, it could be linked to the streaming platform, which Indy100 has contacted for comment.

It comes after Rogan secured the top spot for the most-listened podcast in 2024, for the fourth consecutive year.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.