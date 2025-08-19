Andrew Tate defends smoking around young son - but fans aren't having it

Andrew Tate has defended himself after being slammed for smoking around his young son, but fans aren’t having it.

Controversial influencer Tate shared a video on X/Twitter in which he appeared to be “training” his son to throw some punches in a shadow boxing exercise on a rooftop. In the clip, Tate told him which arm to punch with and demanded that he address him as “sir”.

Viewers quickly noted that Tate was smoking in close proximity to the child, leading to many calling him out on it.

“Just curious: is all that smoke good for the kid?” someone asked in the comments.

Tate clapped back, suggesting people are “weak” for being concerned over how the smoke might affect his son.

“Its amazing how weak people are and how weak they think kids are. At his age, I was around murder and drugs in Gary Indiana.

“Hes not - because his father (me) is a billionaire. And you think a little smoke OUTSIDE is going to harm a child? Youre a p***y and your children will follow.”

Tate was called out again for trying to defend his actions.

“You don’t have the discipline you claim. You couldn’t even keep from subjecting your child to thousands of chemicals from a tobacco product,” one person argued.

Another said: “That’s a lot of yapping for: ‘Yea it’s bad but like I’ve been through worse so it’s chill’.”

Someone else said: “With respect, you could have the personal discipline to avoid exposing your developing child to toxic chemicals, you’re just being careless, also a bad example to him by normalising smoking, smoking is degenerate, there are far less toxic ways to consume nicotine.”

One person wrote: “Kid is [a] passive smoker, so stop with the weak/strong s**t. You think your fake a** billionaire genes gave grown up lungs to [the] kid?”

