Kate Middleton revealed her son Prince Louis' heartfelt response to the news of his great grandmother's death.

The news of the Queen's passing sent shockwaves across the world on September 8, after Buckingham Palace announced she had died "peacefully" aged 96.

Dressed in black, Kate and her husband, the Prince of Wales, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reunited as a foursome for a walkabout outside Windsor Castle over the weekend, where they spoke to mourners who gathered outside to pay their respects.

In a poignant clip recorded by one of the visitors, Kate revealed her four-year-old son's sweet words: "Mummy, don't worry, she's now with great grandpa."

One person praised Kate for "sharing this with us", while another said: "Louis is such a sweet little boy. It’s very telling to how he’s been raised. He’s able to comprehend such things".

The touching reaction left some viewers in tears, with one adding: "I don't know how she can even tell that story without crying! I am."

The Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales issued a statement on Saturday (10 September) following the devastating news earlier in the week.

It read: "On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.



"I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.

"My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.

"She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life."

The statement continued: "I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.

"I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me. And I thank he on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all.

"My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen.

"I will honour her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can."

Their children will now be known as Prince George of Cornwall and Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cornwall and Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cornwall and Cambridge.

