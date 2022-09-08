Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Her Majesty passed away this afternoon (8 September) at her home in Balmoral Castle, Scotland.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: 'The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.'

Her family including her children, Princes Charles, Edward, and Andrew, as well as grandchildren, Prince William and Prince Harry travelled to see her as her condition worsened.

Eldest son, Charles, Prince of Wales, is next in line to the throne.

