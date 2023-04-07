Porn star under investigation by police for filming scene on sacred mountain

A porn star from Colombia is potentially facing criminal charges after she filmed an x-rated scene on a sacred mountain in the South American country.

Katty Blake, who is well known on PornHub and OnlyFans, has sparked outrage in Colombia after she filmed herself and a male actor engaging in a sexual act on the Rock of Guatape, which is considered to be one of the holiest landmarks in Colombia.

The mountain which is 65 million years old, is a national monument to Colombians and was once worshipped by the Tahami people.

In the video, which is available on the Spanish language version on PornHub, Blake is seen with the male actor, reportedly named Zac, walking down the steps of the mountain. The pair then stop in a secluded area where they engage in a sex act.

The video on PornHub has been viewed more than 160,000 times and has been widely shared on social media as well but clip and Blake are now being investigated by local authorities.

Juan Sebastian Perez, the mayor of Guatape, has said that police are looking at the footage and could result in a COP 468,162 (£82) fine for each offence.

Perez added that police will patrol the area to prevent it from becoming a porn set again as "performing sexual acts or exhibitionism that cause discomfort to the community."

Blake has since attempted to downplay the controversy by saying: "I get criticised for making porn videos in public places when I actually make them at historical monuments."

