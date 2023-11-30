Khloe Kardashian tempted to start an OnlyFans

The Kardashian-Jenner clan are one of the most powerful families in the world, with endless businesses and endorsements under their belts. And now, it seems that Khloe Kardashian is toying with the idea of starting a lucrative side hustle: OnlyFans.

In the finale of their fittingly-named famed reality show The Kardashians, the Good American founder joked about joining the adult subscription platform.

When asked what her focus is for the new year, Kardashian said: "I really think I should do an OnlyFans for my feet. I feel like it would be really lucrative."

She humoured: "You want me to paint my toenails a special colour? You got it. Put on pantyhose slowly? Do people still wear that? Sure. Take off a sock, woo hoo. Put my foot in some jello, I don’t know, ooo mud, sand between my toes. I could keep going, but I think you get the drift of my account."

On a more poignant note, Kardashian signed off by touching on her strength and how she's learned that "nothing can break me or my spirit."

She continued: "You can try, but I’m not gonna let you. I am really proud of where I got to with Tristan. It’s hard, but I’ll do anything for my kids."

While the mum of two was seemingly joking, Kardashian wouldn't be the first celebrity to join OnlyFans, with the past years welcoming a range of A-listers, including Cardi B and Iggy Azalea.

The pair reportedly took the top spots for the highest-earning creators on the website, with Cardi racking up $45 million since joining and Azalea allegedly making $48 million in less than a year.

