Iggy Azalea and Cardi B have reportedly become two of OnlyFans' top-earning creators on the platform.

The subscription site has transformed many ordinary peoples' lifestyles over the years, with many switching their regular 9-5 for their lucrative side hustle full time.



Celebrities have caught wind of OnlyFans' success, and have too, jumped on the bandwagon. For most, it's seemingly paying off with Cardi B raking in $45 million since joining the platform.

However, rapper Iggy Azalea took the top spot by making an alleged $48 million in less than a year.

The 'Fancy' singer joined OnlyFans back in January. There were later reports that she had made hundreds of thousands of dollars in just 24 hours, which she called numbers "outta thin air".

"Lol, Y'all just be saying s*** to say s*** at this point cause that number was pulled outta thin air," she wrote at the time.

In another tweet, Azalea also noted that she wouldn't reveal how much money she makes on Only Fans, similar to how she didn't share what made after selling her "music catalog."



"Amounts being reported don't come from a valid source. Thanks to everyone supporting me," she added.

She also went on to share her most common OnlyFans request during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live.

In February, she candidly told the host: "'They'll be like, 'Goddess Iggy. Please, please, please, please. I know that you don't have time for my tiny little thing, but please can you just tell me what you think about it?'"

"And then I'll be like, 'Ugh! That's disgusting! Is that even a f**king d**k? You call that a f**king d**k? That's not a d**k. Why are you wasting my time with this?

"Send me fifty dollars right now and don't you f**king message me again unless you give me fifty dollars next time'."

