King congratulates military crews on ‘gallant’ 3,000-mile row across Atlantic

The King has praised the “courage, perseverance and indomitable determination” of four military teams who completed a gruelling 3,000-mile rowing expedition across the Atlantic.

Charles sent a message of congratulations, saying the crews had shown “the finest quality” of the armed forces during their “gallant” journey, and wishing them an “extremely well-deserved rest”.

The four teams: Team V3nture, Oarsome Army Educators, Force Atlantic, and HMS Oardacious Valkyries; took part in the World’s Toughest Row – a non-stop, unsupported race across the Atlantic Ocean from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua.

Each team rowed more than 1.5 million oar strokes, rowing for two hours and sleeping for two hours 24 hours a day, facing blisters and sores, storms, and 40C heat.

TeamV3nture, comprised of soldiers: Charlie Newman, Rob Cross and Rob Treasure, who met and became friends at Sandhurst; set a record as the first military trio to complete the crossing, finishing in 40 days, 17 hours, and 40 minutes.

The team is raising money for the charity Macmillan Cancer Support in honour of Captain Rob Treasure’s father, Stephen, who died from cancer in 2021.

The King, head of the Armed Forces, wrote: “I wanted to send you all my heartfelt congratulations on completing your gallant rowing expedition across the vast expanse of the Atlantic Ocean.

“Your courage, perseverance and indomitable determination set us all a wonderful example of teamwork and endurance and I am full of admiration for your achievement.

“In undertaking such a journey, you have certainly demonstrated the finest quality of the military, and I have no doubt that your accomplishment will inspire your communities and provide generously for the charities you represent.”

He added: “This brings you my warmest good wishes for an extremely well-deserved rest.”

The message was signed Charles R.

Force Atlantic, the Army’s first all-female team, completed the journey in 46 days and 55 minutes, raising funds for The Girls’ Network charity.

The team was made up of: Captain Imogen O’Brien; 6 Regiment RLC Warrant Officer Class One Sheridan Lucas; 1 Medical Regiment’s Major Rebecca Glover; and Defence Primary Healthcare nurse Corporal Emma Gibb.

Oarsome Army Educators: Dec Lynn, Jess Hunter, Gian-Luc Angiolini, and Graham Doyle; crossed the finish line in 44 days, 6 hours, and 38 minutes, raising money for the Army Benevolent Fund.

The all-female HMS Oardacious Valkyries, the Royal Navy’s official rowing team, finished in 46 days, 12 hours, and 26 minutes, supporting the Young Women’s Trust.

The crew were: Lieutenant Commander Izzy Rawlinson; Petty Officer Aaby Aldridge; Lieutenant Commander Nic Hall; and Lieutenant Commander Ali Aindow.