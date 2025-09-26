Liam Og O hAnnaidh, best known as Mo Chara in the Irish hip-hop group Kneecap, is appearing at Woolwich Crown Court today (26 September), after previously being granted unconditional bail in June.

In August, he appeared again at Westminster Magistrates in relation to a terrorism charge, after being accused of displaying a Hezbollah flag at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, on 21 November last year “in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organisation”, the Met said.

He has hit back at the claims, writing in a statement in May: "We deny this 'offence' and will vehemently defend ourselves."

The 27-year-old was joined at court by bandmate Móglaí Bap (Naoise Ó Cairealláin), as hundreds of fans came out in support, with 'Free Mo Chara' t-shirts and signs.

He told the gathered crowd after the appearance, that the case was a "distraction" from what was happening in Gaza.

"We know this story is more about me and more than Kneecap – this is a story about Palestine and us as a distraction from the real story," he added.

The trial was postponed after three hours, with his defence team claiming the charges weren't brought within the six month limit. Today, he'll find out if he'll stand trial on those charges.





Prior to Mo Chara's hearing in June, the group had also paid for a number of billboards and other signage around the city calling for "More Blacks, More Dogs, More Irish, Mo Chara" - in reference to a slogan used on UK boarding houses in the 1950s.

As his bail has no terms, he will be able to continue with the group's touring schedule, which include a concert at OVO Arena, Wembley, London on 18 September.

In recent months, the group claim they have been exiled from a number of venues, and were taken off the bill for Scotland's TRNSMT Festival.

This series of events comes after Kneecap began gaining traction online for showing its support for Palestine, most notably during their Coachella 2025 performance. Their music largely focuses on politics and injustices both in Ireland and around the world.





So, what did Kneecap say about Palestine at Coachella?

The group caused quite the stir during their appearance at the California music festival, with some even calling for their visas to be revoked.

At the end of their set, a number of messages were played out on a screen.

"Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people," followed by: "It is being enabled by the US government who arm and fund Israel despite their war crimes," and a final screen added: "F*** Israel. Free Palestine", one read.

"The Irish not so long ago were persecuted at the hands of the Brits, but we were never bombed from the... skies with nowhere to go", Mo Chara told the crowd.

"The Palestinians have nowhere to go."

They also led chants of 'Free Palestine' in the crowd.

