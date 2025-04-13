The best moments from Coachella 2025 you probably missed

Coachella is one of the biggest cultural moments of the year for a reason: There's incredible music, incredible fashion, celebrities galore, and absolutely no shortage of viral-worthy moments.

Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, and Post Malone are this year's headliners (and we've also rounded up the sets worth watching), and they're joined on the bill by the likes of Charli XCX, Green Day, Jimmy Eat World, and Mau P.

Weekend one has been full of unmissable moments - and the best part is - we get to do it all over again on weekend two.

Here are some of the highlights from the weekend...

Kneecap get 'muted' for getting political

Irish hip-hop troupe Kneecap, made up of Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí, reportedly found themselves temporarily censored on the official Coachella livestream on Friday (11 April), when their performance turned political, and they began leading on-stage chants about former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher.

The group, who have been highly-critical of Thatcher in the past, sang “Maggie’s in a Box” to the tune of KC and the Sunshine Band’s 1983 hit “Give It Up.”

Charli XCX teases a new era

Brat summer pioneer Charli XCX was always going to draw a huge crowd for her Coachella set, and she didn't disappoint when she brought out not only Troye Sivan for the show, but Lorde too - and teased new music could be coming.

At the end of her set, the stage on screen questioned Brat's longevity: "Does this mean that Brat summer is finally over?", the screen read, before it continued: "Idk? Maybe? Yes coz duh it was already over like last year. Wait...was it? No??? I don't know who I am if it's over?? F***. Wait...I remembered...I'm Charli...and honestly I just want this moment to last forever. Please don't let it be over."

Is she about to enter a new era?

Kylie and Timothee confirm they're still firmly on

If there was any doubt that Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's relationship wasn't going to stand the test of time (or that it was a PR stunt), the pair were spotted looking loved-up during weekend one of the festival. They were seen by fans dancing at Charli XCX's set.

Travis Scott turns up late

Travis Scott has gained a bit of a reputation as being someone who turns up to performances, and headlining Coachella was no different. Billed for 11:40pm local time, he came on stage at 12am - but it could well have been his huge stage production that caused the hold-up. It's not easy to walk up walls or have dancers floating across the stage, you know.

Benson Boone plays Freddie Mercury

Benson Boone has blown up in the last 12 months, and what better way to make a Coachella debut count than to bring out Queen's Brian May for a cover of Bohemian Rhapsody? Boone even donned Freddie Mercury's signature mantle, and was joined by a gospel choir too, for a truly mind-blowing performance.

Lady Gaga brings big nostalgia to the main stage

Lady Gaga has become one of the most-talked-about artists of Coachella 2025, with her huge stage production and pop bangers both new and old to see the evening out. What's more, we were left feeling super nostalgic as there were a tonne of Easter Eggs through her costumes and staging that pointed to old music videos and performances. Obsessed.

