Last Christmas by Wham! tops vote for song to mark start of festive season

Wham! hit Last Christmas has topped a poll that asked British people what was their favourite festive song to kick off the season.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO)’s poll asked 2,000 adults which songs or pieces of music were their go-to choices to mark the start of the festive period this year.

Duo George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley’s number one hit came top, with 40% of people selecting the 1980s ballad Last Christmas as their choice.

Next to make the poll in second position were Anglo-Irish punks The Pogues with their hit, Fairytale Of New York, and British rock band Wizzard’s I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday, which both got a 36% vote.

At third was All I Want for Christmas Is You by US singer Mariah Carey; while Silent Night, Canadian singer Michael Buble’s It’s Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas and Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas tied for fourth.

The next spot on the chart went to classic song White Christmas from American singer and actor Bing Crosby.

Also featuring on the list were: Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker Suite; Shakin’ Stevens’ Merry Christmas Everyone; John and Yoko and the Plastic Ono Band’s Happy Xmas (War Is Over) along with the carols Away In A Manger; Once In Royal David’s City; O Holy Night; and O Come, All Ye Faithful.

The top five songs were broadly the same for orchestral music fans, who also put Wham! in top position, and featured the other tracks as some of their favourites.

Huw Davies, deputy managing director at the RPO, said: “For decades, December has been a time of year when rock and pop acts across the UK aspire to secure the coveted Christmas number one position in the charts.

“Our poll on the nation’s favourite Christmas music also reminds us of the timeless appeal of the hymns, religious and choral music that have a special place in people’s hearts.

“In fact, the popularity of Christmas music from the choral and classical genre comes at a time of year when engagement with classical music has hit an annual peak.

“Our research indicates that 83% of UK adults say they will engage with classical and choral music in some shape or form during the month of December – and many people that have no prior connection with the genre say Christmas is the right time for them to give it a go.”

Last year Wham! claimed its first Christmas number one with their festive hit – 39 years after its original release.

The track, first released in December 1984, was famously beaten that year by the charity single Do They Know It’s Christmas?

– The top 10 poll by the RPO:

1. Last Christmas – Wham!

2. Fairytale of New York – The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl; and I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday – Wizzard

3. All I Want for Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey

4. Silent Night; It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas – Michael Buble; and Do They Know It’s Christmas – Band Aid

5. White Christmas – Bing Crosby

6. Once in Royal David’s City

7. Merry Christmas Everyone – Shakin’ Stevens

8. O Holy Night

9. O Come, All Ye Faithful; Happy Xmas (War Is Over) – John and Yoko and the Plastic Ono Band; and Away In A Manger

10. The Nutcracker Suite – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.