Lib Dem leader Ed Davey launches Christmas number one bid with charity single

Sir Ed Davey is launching a bid for Christmas number one with a charity single called Love Is Enough.

The Liberal Democrat leader is teaming up with Bath Philharmonia’s Young Carers’ Choir for the song written by six current and former young carers.

The song was recorded in Bath last month with a full orchestra, 20 singers and Sir Ed.

This time of year is tough for all carers, particularly young ones - let's put them in the spotlight Sir Ed Davey

The proceeds from downloads and streams of the single will go to the Carers Trust and Bath Philharmonia.

Sir Ed’s idea for a Christmas release was inspired by his own time as a chorister when he was a carer himself as a teenager.

He said he was sure the song would “strike a chord” with carers and their families.

The MP said: “When I sang In The Bleak Mid-Winter in my local church in 1978, neither I nor my brothers nor my mum fully appreciated how much our lives were all about to change.

“For mum’s cancer was getting worse and I was becoming a young carer. The next two-and-a-half years before my mother eventually died were extremely tough, but they were also full of love.

“When I heard the opening lyrics to Love Is Enough – ‘Every second we have left is worth a thousand others’ – they struck home and meant so much.”

He added: “This time of year is tough for all carers, particularly young ones – let’s put them in the spotlight.”

When creating Love Is Enough, the young carers shared a profound message: love is everywhere, even when it’s taken for granted Jason Thornton, Bath Philharmonia music director

Bath Philharmonia’s music director Jason Thornton said: “At Bath Phil, we believe every young person has a story to tell, regardless of where they are on their musical journey.

“Our unique approach to co-creating music empowers young carers to amplify their voices and celebrates the incredible roles they play in caring for others.

“When creating Love Is Enough, the young carers shared a profound message: love is everywhere, even when it’s taken for granted.

“They wanted to remind us all that, no matter who or where you are, there is always someone out there for you.”

He added: “Ed Davey, drawing on his own lived experience as a young carer, has shown these remarkable young people that they are seen, valued, and not alone.”

Carers Trust operates a network of services for carers to provide advice, opportunities and breaks for young carers across the country.

Its chief executive Kirsty McHugh said: “Christmas can be a difficult time for young carers.

It’s so important at this time of year not just to thank young carers, but also to focus attention on the incredible challenges young carers face and the support they need Kirsty McHugh, Carers Trust

“What should be a time of festive fun can, too often, be a time of hard work and stress.

“That’s why we’re delighted Sir Ed Davey has teamed up with Bath Phil and a talented team of young carers to share his singing skills.

“It’s so important at this time of year not just to thank young carers, but also to focus attention on the incredible challenges young carers face and the support they need.”