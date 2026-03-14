As Americans continue to condemn President Donald Trump’s war on Iran and the deaths of US soldiers in the conflict, the convicted felon has been hit with a fresh wave of criticism after apparently using an image from a dignified transfer of veterans killed in the war to raise money for his campaign.

The email, sent on Thursday and paid for by the Never Surrender political action committee, reads: “I made a special announcement to the public an hour ago. For the very first time ever, I’m opening up spots on the National Security Briefing Membership.

“As a National Security Briefing Member, you’ll receive my private national security briefings, unfiltered updates on the threats facing America. The straight truth on border invasions, foreign adversaries, deep state sabotage, and every danger the fake news hides.

“Spots are extremely limited to keep it powerful and focused. They’re running out fast since this just went public. Once they’re filled, no more, no exceptions.”

While an archived version of the email on PoliticalEmails.org does not show where hyperlinks in the message take recipients, CNN reports that it contained links to a donation page.

It also featured a black and white photo of Trump saluting a fallen service member during a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware last week – an image which sparked criticism itself over the Republican’s decision to wear his white USA cap for the solemn event.

And with Trump now choosing to use the event to seemingly fundraise for his campaign, X/Twitter users have condemned the move as “heartless”:

The press office for California governor Gavin Newsom branded Trump a “deeply sick and disgusting man”:

“Trump will always show us he does not value the lives of those in uniform,” wrote Democrat representative Mike Quigley:

Former Obama staffer Tommy Vietor said it was “the most disgraceful thing I have ever seen”:

And Arizona senator Ruben Gallego called on Trump to “retract” the email and “fire whoever in your office approved this”:

At least 13 American service members have been killed since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran at the end of February, including six crew members who died after a military refuelling plane crashed in Iraq on Thursday.

When asked how many US military deaths would be acceptable to him as a result of the Iran war, Trump previously said: “When you have conflicts like this, you always have death.”

The White House has been approached for comment.

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