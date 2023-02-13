Lilt has disappeared from UK shelves forever and tropical soda fans are distraught

Lilt, the iconic, tropical pineapple grapefruit fizzy drink from Coca-Cola, will no longer be on the shelves of UK shops – and the internet is distraught.

According to The Grocer, the refreshing drink, which has been in stores for nearly 50 years, will be relabeled under Coca-Cola's Fanta brand.

"Keen Lilt fans may have spotted a gradual transition as the drink has made its way into the Fanta family over the past few months, with changes to its packaging and logo," Coca-Cola Europacific Partners said in a statement.

The drink will now be known as Fanta Pineapple & Grapefruit, joining the ranks of the other flavours, including grape, orange, strawberry, and more.

Coca's Cola's vice president of commercial development, Martin Attock, told the media that the company's priority is to "reassure Lilt's loyal fanbase" that nothing will change when it comes to the taste of the drink they've grown to love.

Still, people took to social media to share their surprise and disappointment that the beloved drink would be relabeled.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

One person on Twitter wrote: "What the actual! Now they're coming for Lilt. Is nothing sacred? Save Lilt!"

"F*** this to hell. I love a Lilt. Gonna have to stockpile," another added.

A third wrote: "Lilt has passed away. RIP, u will live on forever. Can't believe it. I wanna run to u. Really can't believe this."

Check out other reactions below.

Lilt was released to the public in 1975 with the sweet tagline "The totally tropical Taste."

In the 1980s, the ads featured the "Lilt man" handing drinks to beach dwellers. And in 1998, two British Jamaican women - Blanche Williams and Hazel Palmer – were the stars of the ads and called the "Lilt ladies."

The newly labeled drink will hit stores just in time for Valentine's Day tomorrow (14 February).



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.