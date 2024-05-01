Trump's 'dystopian' plans for America compared to the 'Handmaid's Tale'

Donald Trump's plans for America, should he be voted for a second term, have been described as his "bizarre, demented gift" that he brings to America, with comparisons to The Handmaid's Tale.

Attention on Morning Joe soon turned to Trump's interview with TIME at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, where he lifted the lid on his plans.

Trump said he would let red states monitor women’s pregnancies, as per the outlet.

"Do you think states should monitor women's pregnancies so they can know if they've gotten an abortion after the ban?" the 2024 Republican candidate was asked, to which he responded: "I think they might do that. Again, you'll have to speak to the individual states."

"Look, [overturning] Roe v. Wade was all about bringing it back to the states, and that was a legal – as well as possibly in the hearts of some, in the minds of some – a moral decision."

When asked if he felt "comfortable" with states prosecuting women, Trump said: "It’s irrelevant whether I’m comfortable or not. It’s totally irrelevant, because the states are going to make those decisions."

In response, MSNBC's Molly Jong-Fast said: "There are so many things in this interview that are dystopian... What I thought was so shocking is he was admitting things -- the monitoring periods, the monitoring women's cycles is right out of Handmaid's Tale."



"I mean, it's a cliche at this point, but there's no other – I mean, it's just not normal American life."

"You say shocking, but it's not shocking. It's Trump," her co-host hit back.

The clip soon surfaced on X/Twitter, with one saying: "[Trump's] views expressed are disturbing. More Women’s rights are going to be taken away if he is re-elected."

Another wrote: "TheHandmaid’s Tale needs to be shown on every prime-time channel!"

