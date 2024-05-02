More concerns raised for Trump as he struggles to say four-syllable word

As cognitive concerns about Donald Trump continue to be raised, his latest struggle to pronounce a four-syllable word certainly won’t help things.

Trump has mispronounced things before, of course – including tricky words like “America” – and mixing up Hamas with hummus .

His latest mistake saw him unable to pronounce the word “infrastructure” properly during a rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Speaking to the crowd, Trump was attempting to criticise President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure package – but he couldn't get his words out coherently.

″[It didn’t] work out too well ― $1.2 trillion for their fake…” he said, before struggling to say the word.

Trump has sparked cognitive concerns in recent months since his 2024 presidential campaign began.

Earlier this year the crowd of his supporters gathered in Richmond, Virginia fell silent as the former president appeared to mix up Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama yet again.

It comes after leading psychiatrist Dr Lance Dodes released a statement claiming that there is “overwhelming” evidence that Donald Trump is suffering from dementia.

Dr Dodes is a supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute. He released a statement about Trump’s cognitive state, referencing the mixing up of Biden and Obama.

He wrote: "Unlike normal ageing, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality.

"If he were to become president he would have to be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment as dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities of office.”

