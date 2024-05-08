Rio Ferdinand wades into Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud: "he lied to my face"

Well, we didn’t expect to be saying this, but Rio Ferdinand just got involved with Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s feud .

The former Manchester United and England player went in two-footed over Drake’s lack of football loyalty while speaking on his YouTube channel.

It came when he was discussing the biggest feud in music, which has seen Lamar and Drake hit back at one another in a series of diss tracks.

Things initially began when J Cole referred to himself, Drake and Lamar as the “big three” in rap. Then, Lamar featured on the track “Like That” with Future and Metro Boomin in March and claimed he was the best rapper out of them all, rapping: “M********* the big three, n**** it’s just big me”.

Then, Drake clapped back at Lemar with the song ‘Push Ups ’.

Things really came to a head when Lamar shared a number of songs targeting his rival – titled ‘6:16 in LA' and ‘Not Like Us’ – where he called out Drake out for his alleged preference for younger women and even branded him a “certified paedophile”.

Drake responded by saying Kendrick was spreading false information by “misdirecting s****” and defended himself by saying he is “too famous” to get away with such allegations.

Now, somehow, Rio is involved.

The new 'big three'? Getty

Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Vibe with Five', he attempted to explain the feud in footballing terms, saying: "I have to say all I'm listening to at the moment is the battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. The hip-hop world is taken at the moment. Everyone is going mad about this Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef."

He went on to express his own beef with Drake, saying: “I can't have Drake anyway because Drake tried to come to Carrington one time years ago. He came and he was talking like he was an absolute mad Man United fan. Saying give me the story."

"This is why I don't really believe some of the stuff he says because he lied to me to my face. 'Oh Rio, you know why I love Man United? My friend, who's in prison, we played FIFA so much when we were younger. His team was Man United and I'd visit him in prison. So I had to follow my boy and now I'm a Man United man till I die man."

He went on to say: "Bro, about a month later I saw my man at Chelsea with Drogba. Then I see him at Man City with Fernandinho, or Aguero, or Balotelli, or someone like that. Then I see him at Madrid, I see him at AC Milan, I see him at every single team that's doing well."

Ferdinand previously shared a post on Instagram featuring Drake wearing a host of different football shirts.

It’s a development in the saga which we certainly didn’t see coming – which is almost unexpected as a WWE Hall of Famer getting in on the drama ...

