Couple under blanket in NYC park spark outrage

A couple has gone viral after they were captured on camera as they appeared to be "having sex under a blanket" in broad daylight at a busy New York park.

Taking PDA to the extreme, the pair could be seen actively (and brazenly) moving around underneath the large grey blanket, all while small children were playing around them just a few feet away.

In the footage, two children are close by as they ride past on scooters while other kids can be seen playing catch with their parents, seemingly oblivious to the less-than-child-friendly antics going on under a blanket nearby.

The display in Battery Park stunned onlookers, and one recorded what was going on and posted it to TikTok where it now has over 55.3m views.

“Trying to enjoy a beautiful Sunday afternoon in NYC…,” TikToker @girlsorwomen wrote. “Only in New York.”

(Left) The couple moving erratically under the covers to the shock of onlookers (right) at the park TikTok/girlsorwomen

The video has left viewers shocked at the couple's actions and were surprised the police weren't called on them for public indecency.

One person said: "I need to know did they just casually come out when they were done?"

"Wait what? No one called the cops with all those kids around," another person wrote.

A third person added: "What was the blanket supposed to do is the real question."

"I’d hate to be a Karen but I’d call the cops. In the middle of the park around other people and kids? Just no. It’s not that hard to be a decent human being," a fourth person commented.

Someone else posted: "I want to see those blanket people in NYC be hit with sex offender charges for having sex in front of children I am so serious. Our society is so f***ing gross."

In New York City, public sex is against the law and is charged under "public lewdness."

Meanwhile, Battery Park is located at the southern tip of Manhattan Island and spans 25 acres.

