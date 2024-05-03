Why are Trump supporters wearing diapers to his rallies?

Just when you thought the lead up to the 2024 US election couldn’t get any stranger, Donald Trump supporters have started turning up to rallies wearing diapers.

Why are they doing this, exactly?

It's all due to social media posts from key witness and former attorney Michael Cohen which were shown in court.

Trump’s criminal trial began last month, where he is facing 34 felony charges related to claims he falsified business records to hide “hush money” payments made to the former adult star Stormy Daniels .

The posts from Cohen, which were posted in April, show him taunting Trump and calling him the nickname "Von S**itzInPantz".

Twitter/X/Getty





One of the strangest moments of the trial so far saw Trump’s lawyer Todd Blanche read out posts from Cohen to the court.

Speaking to Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, Blanche complained that while Trump was forced to keep silent about witnesses and jurors, his opponents could as “anything they want”.

He referenced the moment President Joe Biden mocked Trump at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner – which saw Biden allude to Stormy Daniels by saying: "Donald has had a few tough days lately. You might call it stormy weather.”

He then read out posts from Cohen. “This one says, oh my, S**tzInPantz," Blanche said, entering a screenshot of the post into the court record.

As a result, the official court stenographer typed the phrase "s**** in pants” into the court record.

Since this bizarre turn of events, Trump’s supporters seem to have embraced the nickname in an unexpected way, turning up to rallies wearing diapers and shirts with the slogan “real men wear diapers” written upon them.

Since then, "real men wear diapers" has been trending on Twitter/X, and it's sparked a big reaction.





















