A Loch Ness Monster watcher believes he has captured footage of the first sighting in 2022 after a three month period of inactivity in the waters.

When it comes to looking out for the mysterious creature, Eoin O'Faodhagain is a veteran who had his first sighting back 35 years ago in 1987.

The 57-year-old even has a Loch Ness webcam that records possible sightings which he then posts online.

After a three-month drought of sightings, Faodhagain had been watching the webcam on Wednesday March 23rd at 15:26 pm when he clocked "something unexplained."

He described how two objects were "moving parallel to each other across the middle of the screen," The Daily Record reported.

Posting the clip to Youtube, Faodhagain wrote: "The sighting was subsequently removed from the sightings register after it was claimed to be 2 paddle boarders were the cause of the disturbance in the water.

But added: "The viewers can decide for themselves."

Screen Recording 2022 03 23 at 18 07 48, captured on Loch Ness Webcam, of something unexplained. www.youtube.com

However, some viewers were less convinced that the footage captured an image of the infamous Loch Ness Monster.

One person wrote: "Wow I want the last two minutes of my life back."

"There's nothing there?" another person said.

Someone else added: "That could literally be a log or some debris. Literally some other simple and common animal."

To which Faodhagain replied: "The more northerly object takes a sharp turn to the left leaving an unusual wake, you would have to rule out a log or debris, and it is not consistent of a seal to react in such a manner."

Last year, the Loch Ness Monster had been spotted lurking near the shore by a wild camper with the footage captured on a drone by Richard Mavor as he filmed for his Youtube channel, Richard Outdoors.

As the drone flies above the loch, it is thought to have captured the figure with a long neck and large body resembling the creature swimming on the loch's banks.

In 2021, there were six sightings of the creature according to the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register, taking the overall total number of sighting to date to 1,136.

