9 of the best Overground Line name change memes

In a change as unusual as switching at Euston, the London Overground (that’s the double-striped orange line on the tube map) has had its six routes given their own name and colour in what mayor Sadiq Khan says will “make it simpler and easier for passengers to get around”.

The Overground first started running in 2007, and its involvement in London’s rail network is represented by what Transport for London (TfL) describe as “a spaghetti of orange”.

How flattering.

The six new lines and their respective colours were announced by TfL on Thursday (February 15) as being The Lioness Line (yellow); The Mildmay Line (blue); The Windrush Line (red); The Weaver Line (maroon); The Suffragette Line (green) and The Liberty Line (grey).

While most are self-explanatory, Mildmay honours a charitable hospital on the line, Liberty “celebrates the freedom that is a defining feature of London”, and Weaver is named as such because it runs through areas such as Liverpool Street, Bethnal Green and Hackney, which are “known for their textile trade”.

It is not a nod to the star of a viral Handforth Parish Council meeting who was famously told she had “no authority”.

TfL have stressed the famous orange signage for the Overground will remain in use, and that the new names were chosen through “engagement with customers, stakeholders, historians, industry experts and local communities”.

Of course, the update to the network warranted some new fancy graphics, but when these were shared online, Twitter/X users soon had fun with suggesting new names of their own:

TfL says the rebrand will be completed “in one go” by the end of this year.

