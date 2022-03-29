A new report has found that Jackie Weaver 'didn't have the authority' after all, and we feel like our whole life has been a lie.

The viral sensation came to the world’s attention back in February 2021, when footage of Handforth Parish Council’s chaotic Zoom meeting showed her kicking out two feisty council members.

But according to new reports, those two council members might have been right all along as Weaver did not "have the authority" to mute and eject councillors from the virtual meeting, according to BBC News.

Weaver has commented on the reports and said that "her jury was still out on that" after claiming that there was little guidance on organising and hosting virtual meetings.

A total of six reports consisting of 145 pages have been published by Cheshire East Council investigating the actions of councillors at the parish council.

One of them said that Weaver "was not acting in an official capacity at these meetings". However, it’s something Weaver disputes.

“We were still very vague about how virtual council meetings worked and I did not actually remove them from the meeting, in my opinion, I moved them to the waiting room.

"A little later in the meeting the remaining councillors voted to remove them. So I welcome the findings of the report but am deeply saddened that it took so long and cost so much to get there."

The reports read: "Faced with what were unusual and difficult circumstances, and the deep-seated issues underpinning those circumstances, we can understand why Jackie Weaver acted as she did, despite her action being without any formal footing in terms of appropriate process and procedure."

It's just another example of 2022 making us question everything we thought we knew.

It comes after Weaver accused Andrew Lloyd Webber of using her name to “stay relevant” after releasing a song about her last year.

The musical theatre composer penned a track titled “A Song for Jackie Weaver” after footage of the meeting went viral. Weaver recently hit out at Lloyd Webber, calling him “incredibly arrogant” for “using my name” without permission.