A drinking competition turned fatal when a man downed a bottle of Jagermeister in under two minutes.

The man from South Africa, believed to be around the age of 25-30, was rushed to hospital after collapsing from drinking the digestif liqueur with an alcohol volume of 35 per cent.

A clip of the challenge has gone viral across social media, showing the man participating in the competition to win a cash prize of £10 ($12). The footage shows the man gulping down the Jagermeister as his friends applauded him. He soon collapses in what was identified as a local liquor store in Mashamba village.



Spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo told local news outlet Sowetan Live: "One of them immediately collapsed thereafter and was taken to the local clinic, where he was certified dead."

Police have since launched an investigation into his death.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Your body can only process about one unit of alcohol per hour, says the charity Drink Aware. They said that "almost three out of ten (29%) of the estimated 3 million deaths caused by alcohol globally in 2016 were due to unintentional injury."

The Chief Medical Officers advise that to keep your short-term health risks from single-occasion drinking low, you should:



Limit the total amount of alcohol you drink on any single occasion

Drink more slowly, drink with food, and alternate your drinks with water

Plan ahead to avoid problems - for example, by making sure you can get home safely or that you have people you trust with you

If you or someone you know is worried about drinking, you can call Drinkline, the national alcohol helpline, on 0300 123 1110. It’s free and confidential.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.







