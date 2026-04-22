Man halfway through 3,000 mile UK walk says his team and ‘cold pint’ drive him

A Tartan Army fan walking 3,000 miles across the US has reached the halfway point, stating his team and “nice cold pint” at the end are keeping him going.

Craig Ferguson, 22, set off from Santa Monica pier, Los Angeles, on Tuesday February 22, and reached the 1,500-mile mark in Kansas on Tuesday April 21, with the finish line in Boston, Massachusetts, where he hopes to reach ahead of Scotland’s opening World Cup match with Haiti.

Mr Ferguson, of Paisley, threw the towel in at his job with Nando’s back home in order to complete the challenge – aiming to become the first man in the world to walk across the states in a kilt.

Craig Ferguson has reached Kansas City, which marks the halfway point on his hike across the United States (Craig Ferguson/PA)

He is aiming to raise £1 million for Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH), and has so far raised just short of £112,000.

It comes after his previous endurance challenge when he walked from Glasgow to Munich to align with the Euros in 2024 in aid of men’s mental health.

Having reached the midway point after more than 50 days, Mr Ferguson told the Press Association: “It’s a huge milestone to be honest.

“It’s been extremely difficult getting to here. It has taken so much effort and perseverance, but I’m continuing to get the head down after such a long time, but I’m celebrating the fact I’m halfway there.

“The biggest thing is thinking positively, I’m trying to count downwards rather than upwards now that I’m at the halfway mark, knowing that the horizon at Boston is firmly in my sights now.”

Mr Ferguson has traversed the US in harsh weather conditions, stating he saw a tornado for the first time while in Kansas, which is prone to such weather events.

In America, I've met a few characters, and for the most part people have been so friendly and supportive and it's these interactions along the way that continue to motivate me and keep me going Craig Ferguson

He said: “You see a lot of strange things walking across any country.

“In America, I’ve met a few characters, and for the most part people have been so friendly and supportive and it’s these interactions along the way that continue to motivate me and keep me going.

“Seeing a tornado coming through Kansas and trying to avoid it was a strange one.”

Mr Ferguson has been supported by his best friend Matthew Allan, whom he befriended on their first day at primary school. Mr Allan has been driving a support vehicle with him in order to provide food, water, a rest, and encouragement when he most needs it.

“Matt asked me at the end of last year, if Scotland qualify, would I do another walking challenge like the one I did in Munich,” Mr Ferguson said.

“I said yes, but told him that with the scale of America I’d need support, and without hesitation he said he’s sold.

Support driver Matt Allan has been Mr Ferguson’s friend since primary school (Francesca Morrison/PA) PA Media - Francesca Morrison

“He dropped everything, quit his job, and joined me on this challenge of a lifetime. It wouldn’t be possible without him.”

Asked what has driven him to keep going despite the constant walking and tough conditions, he said: “To experience the World Cup, enjoying it like any other fan.

“As soon as I arrive at the end goal, I switch from being a walker to a Scotland fan who’s there to witness the World Cup.

“Other than that, the thought of a nice cold pint at the end, and the promise I’ve made myself that I’m going to be the first man in history to walk the entire length of America in a kilt.

“It’s not just me I’m doing this for, it’s every person that buys into it and donates to it, I wouldn’t want to let anyone down. It’s the support from people and their donations that really keeps the flame alive.”

Ask how he rates Scotland’s chances at the World Cup, he said: “It goes without saying seeing as I’m walking across the entirety of America to watch the World Cup that I’m an optimistic fan.

“I feel we’ve finally got that big major tournament monkey off our backs now, I’m confident we can kick on.

“I think that’s the case – if it’s not this group of players, it’s never!”

Anyone wishing to support Craig’s Tartan Trek or follow the journey can find out more at www.thetartantrek.co.uk.

To keep up to date with his progress, follow him on Facebook here.