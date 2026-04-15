Nintendo Switch 2: First limited edition version of console 'revealed'

A gaming insider claims Nintendo is planning to release its first limited edition Switch 2 console.

Nintendo has released a number of different limited editions of its consoles over the years, including the Pikachu Nintendo 64, a The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3DS XL and loads of Switch 2 ones, including Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

And according to insider Shpeshal Nick, Nintendo's first limited edition Switch 2 will be to tie in with the rumored remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

On X / Twitter, he said: "From what I've been told we're getting a Zelda themed limited edition Switch 2 console. Not sure if the game will be bundled or not."

This comes after renowned insider NateTheHate claimed Nintendo is working on a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and a new entry in the Star Fox series.

Shpeshal Nick's claims were posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been having their say in the comments.

One said: "Oh gosh... I bought my Switch 2 at launch just to dodge the price increase. I don't think I can resist buying this one too..."

Another commented: "Was waiting for this or a Pokemon themed one to finally get a Switch 2. Hopefully they make a good amount of them cause I imagine there's plenty of people specifically waiting for a themed console to finally bite."

"This is exciting," a third exclaimed.

A fourth added: "Ohh lordy this is gonna do numbers over the holidays."

And a fifth said: "Why did I get a Switch 2 too early 🤦♂️"

To be clear, claims about Nintendo releasing a limited edition Zelda Switch 2, and claims about a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and a new entry in the Star Fox series, have not been confirmed at the time of writing.

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