GTA 6 LIVE: Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick fires shots at Elon Musk over AI

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has taken aim at Elon Musk over comments made about AI (artificial intelligence).

Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company, revealed the last official GTA 6 updates in February when it was confirmed the game's release date remains on track for 19 November, with marketing beginning this Summer and physical editions confirmed at launch.

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Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick fires shots at Elon Musk over AI Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has taken aim at Elon Musk over comments he's made about the use of generative AI in the gaming industry. Speaking at Semafor World Economy 2026, Zelnick said: "If AI was going to get rid of employment, the richest man on Earth, Elon Musk, knows a little something about AI, last time I checked. "He has unlimited financial resources and he has unlimited human resources and he has, apparently, an unlimited number of ideas. He knows his way around AI. "The man works 20 hours a day. If AI was going to take anyone's job, wouldn't it take his job? The richest guy on Earth, wouldn't that be job number one for AI to take? Why is he so busy? "By the way, why am I working harder than ever despite the fact that I've totally accepted AI into every part of my life?" Zelnick then joked: "Maybe Elon Musk is indeed a simulation, it's possible. In fairness, if you were going to choose a person who was a simulation, he'd be my number one choice." Zelnick has been outspoken about generative AI previously, saying GTA 6 has been entirely handcrafted and that it should be used to help employees and not replace them. He's also said generative AI can help create assets but "that won't help you create hits". This comes after Musk previously agreed with a user on his X / Twitter platform that generative AI could have the possibility to create a tailored GTA 6 experience to individual users before GTA 6 actually releases. Musk has also said AI will be able to eventually "work out" what players like best.

GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update for GTA Online on social media. A post said: "Happy 420! Celebrate in GTA Online with special bonuses and more during the LD Organics Presents: The 420 Event. "Plus, email list subscribers can get the Multicolor 420 Festival Outfit in GTA Online for playing anytime through 29 April."

GTA 6 release date countdown hits huge milestone The countdown to GTA 6's release date has hit a huge milestone as there's now less than seven months to go until the game releases - as long as there are no further delays. GTA 6 is scheduled to release on 19 November 2026. The game has already been delayed twice from Autumn 2025 and 26 May 2026. Take-Two Interactive usually hosts an earnings call in May and it should become more clear then if GTA 6 does remain on track to release on 19 November 2026. That's because it will be the company's first earnings call of the new fiscal year, meaning there will be the first major details of financial projections based on when the game is scheduled to release.

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