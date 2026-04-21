Gap × Victoria Beckham: Everything you need to know about the iconic collab

Gap is stepping into a new era with Victoria Beckham, kicking off a multi-season collaboration that begins with a tightly edited Spring 2026 drop.

Instead of reinventing the wheel, the collection taps into what Gap does best: dependable basics. Think denim, shirting and easy separates, but cut with sharper lines, cleaner proportions and the right amount of structure.

The campaign follows suit, toying with Gap’s late '80s and early '90s archive and giving them a modern reset.

Fronted by models Mica Argañaraz and Lina Zhang, the campaign is shot by Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott, with direction from Troy Tyler and creative led by Isaac Lock, alongside styling by Alastair McKimm.

Gap x Victoria Beckham collection: a closer look at some of the pieces

Gap × Victoria Beckham

















Gap × Victoria Beckham









Gap × Victoria Beckham





Gap × Victoria Beckham





What has Victoria Beckham said about the collection?

"To me, Gap is an all-American icon — a brand that has always created timeless pieces for everybody’s wardrobe, with a sharp attention to detail," Victoria Beckham shared in a statement.

"Bringing my design perspective to those everyday essentials and working with a team that shares that same commitment to craftsmanship and execution has made this collaboration incredibly special."

When does the Gap x Victoria Beckham come out?

The first Gap × Victoria Beckham collection drops on Friday 24 April.





Gap x Victoria Beckham collection price: how much does it cost?

Prices start at £25 and go up to £250, a sweet spot between everyday basics and some of the more considered investment pieces.





How to shop the Gap x Victoria Beckham collection

The collection will go live online via Gap’s website and in selected stores worldwide. It will be available across key markets including the UK, North America, Japan and China.

To stay updated, head to the Gap website or keep an eye on @gap and @victoriabeckham for the latest and behind-the-scenes moments.

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