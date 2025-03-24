Mary Berry says William’s birthday message was ‘an honour’ on One Show

Former The Great British Bake Off judge Dame Mary Berry has said a 90th birthday message from the Prince Of Wales was “an honour” as she was given a party on The One Show.

The special episode of the BBC One magazine show on her birthday on Monday saw presenters Alex Jones and Roman Kemp speak to Dame Mary about her life and career.

It featured a segment which saw her revisit her hometown of Bath with Jones, and appearances from guests including The Traitors presenter Claudia Winkleman, and former The Great British Bake Off presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.

Dame Mary Berry with hosts Alex Jones and Roman Kemp during an episode of The One Show (Ruth Roxanne Board/BBC/PA) PA Media - Ruth Roxanne Board/BBC

Speaking after the Prince’s video message was shown, Dame Mary said: “What an honour.”

In the message, he joked with Dame Mary that he “dreads to think” who will be baking her cake and called her a “national treasure”.

William said: “Hi Mary. I want to wish you a very happy 90th birthday.

“You are a true national treasure and we’ve loved working with you over the years. Have a fantastic day today.

“I dread to think who’s cooking your cake and the criticism they might get, but good luck and I hope it goes really well.”

William and Kate appeared with Dame Mary on A Berry Royal Christmas on BBC One in 2019, which saw the celebrity cook join the couple on a number of royal visits, and they showed off their culinary skills under her watchful eye.

Speaking about their baking ability on the show, Dame Mary said: “They are competitive, and I can remember we were doing a meringue roulade I think.

“And they were either end, and they were glancing at each other, and (talking about) who was doing what and how they were doing it.

“But life is competitive, and I think it was lovely to see them together, and I remember, I had to say who’d won, and would you say who had won?

“I said, ‘I think it’s about level’, pretty wise don’t you think?”

William called Dame Mary a ‘national treasure’ in a birthday message (PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Chris Jackson

She also received a cake made by chef Monica Galetti, and video messages from Dame Joanna Lumley, Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood, Great British Menu presenter Andi Oliver and Death In Paradise star Don Warrington.

Dame Joanna said: “Happy 90th birthday darling Dame Mary Berry… you are literally the most beautiful woman on the planet… I think you’re absolutely fabulous. Cheers sweetie.”

While chef Oliver told her: “My favourite recipe of yours is your Victoria sponge. Classic, British, beautiful – just like you.”

The episode also included a message from Dame Mary’s husband, Paul Hunnings, 93, whom she has been married to since 1966.

He said: “Happy birthday love, you’ve done very well, that comes from both me and Darcey (their dog), who’s at my feet.

“And I look forward to many more happy years together. God bless.”

Mary Berry with husband Paul Hunnings following an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Kirsty O’Connor

With Winkleman, who appeared in The Great British Comic Relief Bake Off in 2013, she discussed her appearance on Strictly Come Dancing, which saw her pop out of a cake in 2013, while the show’s professional dancers performed around it.

Dame Mary said: “I remember that because I was inside there, and there was very little space, and you would be claustrophobic.

“And I said, ‘could I have somebody with me in there?’, and there was a very little, tiny runner, and she got inside there, and she tapped my leg when I had to go up, because otherwise I would have come up at the wrong time.”

After Giedroyc and Perkins arrived on the show, the trio discussed a prank they had pulled on Hollywood, which saw Dame Mary write “Mary woz ‘ere” on the front of his car in permanent marker, not realising it could not be rubbed out.

Dame Mary joked she could “vaguely” remember the incident, and before receiving her cake told her three guests that she hoped they had “nothing to do with it”.

She also discussed being photographed for Vogue, saying: “It was hilarious, the clothes are not what I would wear every day, and I can tell you, one of them has a huge, great feather in it, and I really rather liked the outfit.

“But it was such fun and such an honour, absolutely.”

In the segment which saw Dame Mary and Jones visit Bath, she spoke about the city during the Blitz, her first TV appearance on Collectors’ World in 1971 and her father, who was mayor of Bath, which she said made her “proud of him”.

She also spoke about the death of her son William in a car accident aged 19 in 1989, saying that she knew “something was wrong” when a police officer knocked on her door, and added he was “so at peace” when she saw him in the hospital.

At the end of the show, Michael Ball and the BBC Singers performed a reworked version of Abba’s Mamma Mia, which saw the words changed to be about Dame Mary.

Before the song, Dame Mary told viewers: “I hope you’ve enjoyed it as much as I have, and there’s lots more to come in the rest of the year, I’m working hard.”

Dame Mary left Bake Off in 2016 when the series moved from the BBC to Channel 4.

She has written more than 80 cookery books, becoming a UK household name for her recipes and tips, and was made a Dame Commander by the then-Prince of Wales, Charles, in 2021 for a lifetime of cooking, writing and baking.

Dame Mary has starred as a judge on BBC One’s Britain’s Best Home Cook and fronted shows including Classic Mary Berry and Mary Berry’s Simple Comforts.