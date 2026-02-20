US president Donald Trump has been accused of doing several things to ‘distract’ from the Department of Justice’s disclosure of documents pertaining to the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, from sharing an AI video of predecessor Barack Obama being arrested to threatening to revoke the citizenship of comedian Rosie O’Donnell.

And now, the latest act from the Republican to be branded a “distraction” is quite literally out of this world – as Trump has ordered his government to release files “related to alien and extraterrestrial life”.

So from the Epstein files to the… alien files?

Writing on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, Trump said: “Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

But people are viewing it as another attempt to divert attention away from the Epstein files, with a number of X/Twitter users pointing out a previous remark made by talk show host Seth Meyers:

“You’re watching a movie script,” wrote one:

Another commented: “So predictable”:

Elsewhere, Republican representative Thomas Massie said the administration had deployed “the ultimate weapon of mass distraction”:

“They really, really need you to stop talking about the Epstein Files,” one X/Twitter account wrote:

While another shared a meme containing text which reads: “Another distraction, for the Epsteinth time”:

Trump commented on Obama's remarks about aliens on board Air Force One on Thursday, telling reporters that he 'doesn't know' of aliens are real or not.

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.