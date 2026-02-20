Toy Story 5 trailer sparks jokes over Woody’s bald spot

The Toy Story 5 trailer just dropped, leaving children and adults alike counting down the days to the 19 June drop date.

Tom Hanks will reprise his role as Woody, Tim Allen returns as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack saddles up once again as cowgirl Jessie, and Tony Hale is back as the voice of the handcrafted toy Forky. It was also announced that Conan O’Brien will also join the voice cast as a toilet-training tech toy named Smarty Pants.

The toys will be up against modern technology, more specifically, a frog-shaped tablet called Lilypad, voiced by Greta Lee.

Toy Story 5 marks the return of the famed franchise, 31 years after the original in 1995. And with the passage of time comes the inevitable…

Woody's balding.

Even everyone’s favourite cowboy can’t escape the years, and fans are feeling all the emotions.

"That’s such a small detail, but it makes it more emotional. Seeing Woody age in Toy Story 5 shows how much time has passed. This is going to hit hard for longtime fans," one wrote.

Of course, it is the internet – and those tender feelings were quickly drowned out by trolls and unsolicited hair-loss tips, including Beyonce's Cecred hair drops.

Or (if funds allow) a quick trip to Turkey, a world-famous hotspot for male hair transplants.

Many humoured that Turkey could be on the cards for Toy Story 6.





One fan is already on a mission to book Woody a hair appointment.

Another suggested there's only one man for the job.













Some are already imagining Woody’s future vlog career.

Toy Story 6 overseas? Who knows. But apparently, even Woody isn’t immune to society’s beauty standards. Poor guy.

