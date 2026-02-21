Trump’s ‘insane’ tariff tantrum over Supreme Court ruling stuns social media

US president Donald Trump received some bad news on Friday, when his global tariffs were struck down by the Supreme Court, and unsurprisingly, he didn’t take that news well.

Justices at America’s conservative-leaning high court determined that the Republican’s levies - introduced in April - were unlawfully imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977.

In the 6-3 decision, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote: “The president asserts the extraordinary power to unilaterally impose tariffs of unlimited amount, duration, and scope. In light of the breadth, history, and constitutional context of that asserted authority, he must identify clear congressional authorization to exercise it.”

Trump reacted to the ruling by hosting a White House press conference, in which he boasted about his “great comprehension”, snapped at “fake news” CNN, and said he was “ashamed” of the justices who ruled against him.

“I’m ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed. For not having the courage to do what’s right for the country.

“They’re against anything that makes America strong, healthy and great again. They are also frankly a disgrace to our nation, those justices. They’re very unpatriotic and disloyal to our Constitution,” he said.

But there’s one moment which has troubled social media users, when he ranted about the “incorrect” decision.

He told reporters: “I am allowed to cut off any and all trade or business with that same country. In other words, I can destroy the country. I’m even allowed to impose a foreign country-destroying embargo. I can do anything I want, but I can’t charge one dollar.

“But that’s not what it says, and it’s not the way it even reads. I can do anything I want to do to them, but I can’t charge any money. I’m allowed to destroy the country, but I can’t charge a little fee.”

Trump’s remarks have since been branded “completely insane”:

Journalist Mehdi Hasan made a similar point, writing that it’s “an insane thing to say out loud, even by Trump standards”:

Author and activist Amy Siskind said the president “just wrote the campaign ad for every Democrat running in November”:

Garry Kasparov, founder of the Renew Democracy Initiative, branded Trump “deranged and dangerous”:

Majid Padellan, known online as Brooklyn Dad Defiant, said the president’s remarks were “unnerving”:

Another account said such comments “would be the end of any other presidency”:

And geopolitics analyst Brian Allen wrote: “If this isn’t impeachment-worthy, nothing is”:

The justices’ decision was also criticised by vice president JD Vance, who took to X/Twitter to accuse the Supreme Court of “lawlessness”.

“Its only effect will be to make it harder for the president to protect American industries and supply chain resiliency.

“President Trump has a wide range of other tariff powers and he will use them to defend American workers and advance this administration’s trade priorities,” he said.

