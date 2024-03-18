'Giant's skull' discovered at legendary Greek tourist site

Greece’s Metéora rock complex is steeped in thousands of years of history.

Its vast stone pillars, which rise from the earth near the mountains of Pindos, are topped with ancient, gravity-defying monasteries – earning its UNESCO-listed status as one of the great wonders of the island.

Many believe that these “columns of the sky” still have plenty of secrets to share. And one such secret may have just been uncovered by a couple of unsuspecting hikers.

The pair were exploring Metéora’s soaring sandstone megaliths when they noticed something unusual: nestled within the dark grey cliff face was what looked uncannily like a human skull.

The walkers captured their discovery on camera, and the footage has now been circulated on social media, with viewers convinced the pair had chanced upon the remains of a giant.

Sharing it to her TikTok account, paranormal enthusiast Myra Moore said: “Now, I’ve zoomed in, I’ve zoomed out, changed the colouring and to me, it truly looks like a skull and not some sort of weird rock formation.”

@_theparanormalchic Was a giant skull found in the rock formations of Meteora, Greece? #theparanormalchic #meteora #greece #giantskull #skull #ancients #nephilim #nephilimgiants #giants #giant #paranormales #supernatural #creature #monsters #cryptid #paranormal #paranormalinvestigator #investigate #rocks #rockformation #petrified #greecetravel #history #ancientbeings #secrets #truth #uncoveringthetruth #fyp

Other commentators agreed, with one writing: “You[‘re] spot on. That is a giant humanoid skull… And [the] little bit underneath it could be the rest of the skeleton.”

Another suggested that the alleged skull’s owner may have gone climbing and fallen – “looks like it's wearing clothes too,” they added.

However, others dismissed the theory by citing basic rules of decomposition.

“It’s not a skull,” one insisted. “The bottom jaw would have dropped off [a] long time ago.”

And yet, it wouldn’t be the first time evidence of so-called giants was found hidden in an ancient site.

Last century, archaeologists uncovered mummies that allegedly measured between eight and 10 feet tall in a Nevada cave, and were subsequently nicknamed the Lovelock Giants.

Shortly after this discovery, two skeletons measuring 8.5 and 10 feet in height respectively were reportedly found in a dry lake bed close to the Lovelock site.

The so-called Lovelock Giants were discovered in a Nevada cave (Free License via History Channel/Flickr)

Still, Metéora is a long way from Nevada. And, forget giants, it is better known as the one-time home of a different mythical beast.

According to the Visit Metéoratravel site, all children in the area are told the story of a dangerous dragon who used to live inside a huge cage underneath one of the complex’s monasteries.

Every night the dragon would go to the nearby village of Kastraki to feed on its people and their livestock, so the legend goes.

Understandably, the villagers grew desperate and went to seek out help on the monastery of Varlaam.

A monk felt for their plight and decided to sacrifice himself in order to help them – cursing the dragon he then jumped from the cliff and lost his life.

No sooner had he died than the ceiling of the cave collapsed, killing the dragon at last.

Metéora, meaning 'suspended in the air,' is celebrated for its extraordinary beauty (iStock)

Even today, the vast dragon’s cave can be seen, with the collapsed ceiling, under the Varlaam monastery.

And to this day, locals believe that the remains of the dragon lie buried beneath the cave’s rubble.

The question now is, has the dragon been sharing its resting place with an old, human giant?

