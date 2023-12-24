Locals warned about mysterious packages washing up on beaches

People have been warned about mysterious packages washing up on beaches across Australia, that could be worth millions.

At least seven packages have been retrieved between Sydney and Newcastle. The first was picked up on Friday (22 December) around 8pm when police responded to the discovery.

The large parcel was covered with "significant barnacle growth" and was subsequently sent for further testing.

"Local police attended and removed the barnacle-covered item, which was sent for further examination and testing," NSW police said in a statement.

"Police have now been told presumptive testing indicates the package contains cocaine."

Similar packages were later found at Manly Beach in Sydney, Blacksmiths Beach in Lake Macquarie, and the Central Coast’s Avoca Beach.

Authorities said they have also been sent for "further examination," before urging the public to contact them if they happen to find more.

"Police are keen to warn the public against removing or opening any of the packages and, if found, to call triple zero immediately," they said.

"Officers are also working closely with Surf Life Saving NSW as beaches continue to be searched."





