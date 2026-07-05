New photos show Kate being hugged by family at end of Three Peaks Challenge

New pictures of the Princess of Wales being hugged by her family at the bottom of Snowdon at the end of her Three Peaks Challenge have been released.

In a surprise feat of endurance, Kate took on the gruelling Three Peaks Challenge last weekend to raise money for a cancer charity and “explore life beyond diagnosis”.

The future queen climbed the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales – Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon – within 24 hours, starting on Saturday evening.

Now images of Kate being met by the Prince of Wales and her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, parents Carole and Michael Middleton and brother James Middleton, have been released on their social media.

This time last week, completing the National Three Peaks Challenge. A huge thank you to everybody who has supported The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. To find out more or donate, please visit https://t.co/5yZt2iWxDd pic.twitter.com/hjoZqlQU1g — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 5, 2026

They show her hugging her husband in one image, with her arms around Charlotte in another. She is also seen with her arm around George in another photo, holding hands with Louis, and chatting to her family.

The final picture shows Kate alongside her family including her parents, brother, and his dog.

The caption says: “This time last week, completing the National Three Peaks Challenge.

“A huge thank you to everybody who has supported The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

“To find out more or donate, please visit http://royalmarsden.org/princessofwales”

The National Three Peaks Challenge. ⁰⁰Together, we can stand alongside everyone navigating life with cancer, ensuring no one faces this disease feeling unseen or unsupported.⁰ ⁰Please know you are not alone. C pic.twitter.com/0F1s4vlBIR — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 28, 2026

Kate carried out the Three Peaks challenge solo, supported en route by Mountain Rescue.

Kensington Palace said it believed the expedition was a royal first, with the princess being the first member of the royal family to complete the Three Peaks challenge.

The princess later made a donation to an 11-year-old wheelchair user she met while completing the challenge.

While climbing Ben Nevis, she came across Ted, who was completing the same challenge with the help of his family and friends.

They were raising money for Molly Olly’s Wishes, a charity which supports children with serious illnesses.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of people in this country hear the words no one wants to hear. What follows is a path that tests every part of who we are: physically, emotionally, psychologically and spiritually. The challenges ripple outwards, touching families, friendships,… pic.twitter.com/aCkGZBbmWy — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 28, 2026

On Monday, Kate donated to Ted’s cause on Just Giving, and left a message which read: “One of the real highlights of the Three Peaks Challenge was meeting inspiring people like you along the way.

“Huge congratulations to Ted, Pete and the entire team for raising money for such a wonderful cause.”

The JustGiving page, set up by Ted’s father, Pete Haslam has currently raised more than £11,000.

The description reads: “Ted is a wheelchair user — but that’s never been the thing that defines him. Determination does.

“This isn’t his first mountain. He has already taken on Snowdon not once, but twice, proving his resilience and spirit. Last year, he stood proudly at the summit of Ben Nevis, the tallest mountain in the UK. Each climb has been a step – quite literally – toward something bigger than himself.”