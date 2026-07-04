'Beyond parody': Donald Trump ridiculed as he tells Usha Vance his reading habits

He was previously described by his press secretary Karoline Leavitt as always being “the most well-read person in the room”, but US president Donald Trump has been ridiculed online after he revealed his reading habits in an interview with second lady Usha Vance.

Appearing on her Storytime with the Second Lady podcast, Trump was asked by Vance if he had “any time to read for fun these days”.

The 80-year-old replied: “So I end up reading mostly newspaper. I usually read stories about myself.”

He went on to read the illustrated children’s book Presidents Play from the White House Historical Association, making remarks about past presidents along the way.

But it’s Trump’s response to Vance’s question at the start of the podcast episode, released on Friday, which has been mocked by X/Twitter users:

Republicans Against Trump said the remarks were “beyond parody”:

Writer Nathan Rabin referenced the aforementioned comment from Leavitt in his response:

“I thought he was going to say Marcus Aurelius’s Meditations,” MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski tweeted sarcastically:

And another account wrote: “Usha is no lib but she is smart and any smart person who would ask Donald Trump on camera what he reads is a person who does not like Donald Trump”:

Vance’s interview with Trump comes just over a week after she sat down with her husband, vice president JD Vance, who read Winnie The Pooh.

“Good to see you,” Vance said as he tapped his wife on the knee – a moment which subsequently went viral online.

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