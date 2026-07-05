Trump watching himself on Fox News 'may be the funniest image' of his administration

US president Donald Trump and Fox News’ relationship has been well-documented, but it took a “surreal” turn on Saturday when the 80-year-old convicted felon was seen on Fox News, watching himself on Fox News.

The Inception-like moment occurred at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., as the Republican was seen chatting to officials before addressing attendees at the ‘Salute to America 250’ event.

The celebrations were temporarily called off earlier in the day, with Freedom 250 organisers asking guests to evacuate the grounds and “seek temporary shelter in a nearby building” due to “approaching severe storms”, before the gates reopened at 9:45pm local time “at President Donald J. Trump’s direction”.

In his speech, Trump said: “America will never be a communist country - won’t happen. Communism is a loser, and it always will be.

“The communist system is the opposite of the American system, and the communist system has never worked.

“Our warriors did not fight communism on battlefields across the world, only to have that menace rear its ugly head right back here in America. We’re not going to let that happen.”

But even before Trump delivered his remarks, people were pointing out the bizarre footage of Fox News covering Trump watching Fox News' coverage of Trump watching… (you get the idea):

“This may be the funniest image of the entire Trump administration,” commented one X/Twitter user:

The Verge founder Joshua Topolsky said the image was “f***ing incredible art”:

“Hang it in the Louvre,” wrote The Maine Wonk:

And Evan loves worf joked: “This almost ended the universe”:

How meta.

It wasn’t the only moment from the July 4 celebrations involving Trump to make headlines, as yet again, the Republican was seen seemingly falling asleep in his seat during proceedings.

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