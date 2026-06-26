AngryGinge slams ‘disgrace’ after confronting ‘racist’ remarks at World Cup

I’m A Celebrity winner and YouTube personality AngryGinge (real name Morgan Burtwistle) has been praised for an intervention he made at England’s World Cup match against Ghana on Tuesday, which saw him report a fan who allegedly made “incredibly racist” remarks about the Ghanaian team.

In a video uploaded to his second channel, Ginge – who has more than a million subscribers on his main channel – shared that he had reported the incident to stewards.

He said: “Apparently, the steward said he can’t kick him out unless he does it again. I said, ‘there’s no way on Earth, all of us have heard it, he’s kind of got to go’.

“So, they’ll get a team to kick him out or something, but I don’t know, we’ll see.”

When he returned to his seat in the stadium, the alleged individual – blurred out in the video – told Burtwistle: “I’m sorry about my comment about Ghana. It won’t happen again.”

“No, it won’t happen again because you’re gonna get thrown out, mate,” Ginge replied.

The man asked: “Can we not just forget about it?”

“Forget about you being racist? No mate,” Ginge responded, adding “don’t be racist” when the man asked him not to record him.

After the match, which ended with England and Ghana drawing 0-0, the YouTuber claimed the alleged individual in question was not kicked out during the game.

He said: “It’s absolutely not good enough from the American stewards. The message before the games always in football is kick it out, if you see it, say it.

“The guy, he’s not been kicked out the stadium, we saw him as we left. He’s been able to watch the whole game after some of the things he was saying about the Ghana team – I’m not going to repeat them.

“I think it’s an absolute f***ing disgrace he’s been able to stay in and watch the game, after having evidence on the vlog. I’ve reported it and the five witnesses, all of us, heard him say it, and he’s still been able to watch the game.

“The steward that came up to me the first time said, ‘alright, well, if he does it again, tell me’. I said there can’t be a next time, otherwise everyone gets two chances – it’s ridiculous.

“At the end of the day, the steward came to remove him, he walked off, steward followed him, and then didn’t even get rid of him, so, just an absolute f***ing joke.”

Ginge’s actions have since been praised online, with one X/Twitter user writing that the YouTuber is “such a respected fella” and someone “that stands up for what’s right”:

“Big up Ginge,” tweeted fellow content creator Mukhtar:

YouTuber and Twitch streamer Zealand expressed a similar sentiment:

While another account asked: “How’s the person who reported the racism getting more backlash than the guy who was racist?”:

Fifa has been approached by indy100 for comment.

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