Spencer Pratt, former star of reality show The Hills turned failed Los Angeles mayoral candidate, has lashed out at a voluntary request from New York mayor Zohran Mamdani for residents to set their air conditioning to 78 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius) amid extreme heat.

In a tweet shared on his NYC Mayor X/Twitter account on Wednesday, the democratic socialist said the power grid is “working overtime to keep us cool”.

“Set your AC to 78 degrees, turn off lights/electronics you’re not using, and unplug what you can.

“Our City is doing its part too: maintaining the 78 degrees rule in our buildings, dimming/turning off our lights during peak electricity demand, asking private partners to do the same, and powering down non-essential equipment.

“A stable grid means the AC stays on, and lives are saved. Let's ease demand — and get through the heat — together.”

Republicans have since expressed their outrage at Mamdani’s plea, fuming at this apparent “communism” or “socialism” – and Pratt was one of them.

“Come and take it, commie,” he wrote in a tweet on Friday, attaching a graphic featuring a hand holding a thermostat at 67 degrees and the text “from my cool dead hands”.

Such a post may have been more effective and scathing… if Pratt was actually based in New York.

His X/Twitter profile lists his location as the Pacific Palisades, a neighbourhood in Los Angeles, California.

Political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen was among those who pointed out this fact, writing: “Republicans want to feel like victims so badly. You live in California, dude, there’s no heat wave here and no one is telling you how to set your thermometer”:

Juliet Jeske, of Decoding Fox News, asked: “Did you move to New York City? Do you know the difference between a suggestion and a law?”:

And another account tweeted to say the temperature in Los Angeles was 65 degrees (18 degrees Celsius):

Pratt living up to his surname, then...

And he isn’t the only one to be mocked for their reaction to Mamdani’s request, either, as Republican and former governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley, responded by saying “welcome to socialism”, only for a tweet from 2015 to resurface in which she asked people to moderate their energy usage.

Awkward.

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